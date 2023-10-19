Egypt began this Thursday to repair the road and the Rafah crossing, which connects the Sinai Peninsula with the Gaza Strip, waiting for the long-awaited opening of the passage so that humanitarian aid that has been waiting in trucks for days can be delivered to the Palestinian enclave, besieged by Israel in retaliation for the Hamas attack.

An Egyptian security source, who requested anonymity as he was not authorized to speak to the media, assured Efe that There are Egyptian workers with machinery who have begun “paving and repairing the roads to the Rafah crossing and within the crossing.”

These repair works occur to fix the damage caused by the four Israeli bombings that have hit the Palestinian side of the border, which has made it impossible to pass through that part, in addition to the fact that Israel did not give permission for vehicles to enter.

But everything changed this Wednesday when the president of the United States, Joe Biden, agreed with his counterparts Israelis and Egyptians, Benjamin Netanyahu and Abdel Fattah al Sisi, that the crossing be opened for the entry of aid.



Remains of a building destroyed after Israeli bombings in Khan Younis.

None of the sources indicated that The opening of the crossing is confirmed for this Friday, but the Egyptian security source indicated that the crossing may be ready for trucks to enter starting tomorrow.

Biden also said this Wednesday that There will be 20 trucks with humanitarian aid that would enter first, although the security source assured that the amount of aid that will be delivered has not yet been set and The issue only depends on the speed of entry of trucks and the availability of warehouses. for this aid in the Gaza Strip.

The American president also warned that if the Islamist group Hamas intercepts the aid, it will be cut off, But if the trucks reach the civilian population as planned, then Egypt will allow more to enter.

The Egyptian Government has reiterated that the crossing is open on the Egyptian side, but on the Palestinian side it is closed because it did not have permission from Israel and due to the need to repair the damage from the bombings.

Volunteers from humanitarian aid organizations wait at the Rafah border gate.

The Palestinian side of the Rafah crossing was attacked even as workers were working to repair it, resulting in four Egyptian workers being injured, Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shukri revealed.

Hundreds of trucks with humanitarian aid have been waiting for days at the crossing after having traveled from Al Arish, place designated by the Egyptian Government for the unloading of aid to Rafah.

The volunteers of the Egyptian NGOs of the National Alliance for Civil Development coalition, present in Rafah, feel helpless as they see that the days go by without being able to enter the enclave with aid, although now They see a thread of hope after Biden’s announcement, the founder of the NGO Mersal Foundation said by phone. Heba Rashed, whose team is in Rafah.

The volunteers were very excited to go to Gaza to help them there with whatever,

“The volunteers were very excited to go to Gaza to help them there with whatever it takes, but day after day goes by, and they are disappointed and angry because they feel helpless, because they want to help and they have the aid in their possession, but they can’t get in.” “said Rashed, whose NGO is part of the Egyptian humanitarian coalition.

Even so, he said “no one wants to leave” and they have made it clear to him that they will not leave the crossing, the only one that is not controlled by Israel, until the aid can be delivered.

“We spend all day with our phones in our hands, waiting for any signal to move”said the director of the NGO, which carries “two trucks of medicines and medical supplies, as well as a team of doctors, nurses and paramedics who left to receive the wounded in Rafah or enter Gaza to help.”

Nevertheless, He stated that there is now a thread of hope and optimism between his team and the hundred volunteers who have been waiting at the pass for days after Biden’s announcement.



Palestinians queue to buy bread at a bakery in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip.

At least 3,785 people have been killed and more than 12,493 injured by Israeli bombings in the Gaza Strip since the start of the war between Israel and Hamas on October 7, the Ministry of Health in the enclave reported.

This Thursday marks thirteen days of war, in which Israel has not stopped bombing Gaza after the surprise attack by Hamas, which has left more than 1,400 dead and more than 4,000 injured in Israeli territory, where the organization continues to launch rockets.

