The Arab Republic of Egypt welcomed the “COP28” conference reaching the “Emirates Agreement”, which includes historic decisions that were agreed upon for the first time, praising the success achieved by the country in organizing the 28th session of the States Parties to the Framework Convention on Climate Change. Egypt also praised the leadership of the United Arab Emirates in the negotiations that led to reaching the “Emirates Agreement” to advance the international effort to deal with the most prominent issues of climate action, and to mobilize the support required to implement them in accordance with scientific recommendations and agreed upon principles, most notably justice and fairness, especially the historic achievement related to producing the first version of the evaluation. Global climate action efforts since the Paris Agreement, as well as the framework for the global adaptation target.