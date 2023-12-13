The Arab Republic of Egypt welcomed the COP28 conference’s conclusion of the “UAE Agreement,” which includes historic decisions agreed upon for the first time, praising the success achieved by the UAE in organizing the twenty-eighth session of the states parties to the Framework Convention on Climate Change.

Egypt also praised the leadership of the United Arab Emirates for the negotiations that led to reaching the “Emirates Agreement” to advance the international effort to deal with the most prominent climate action issues, and mobilize the support required to implement them in accordance with scientific recommendations and agreed upon principles, most notably justice and fairness, especially the historic achievement related to producing the first version of the evaluation. Global climate action efforts since the Paris Agreement, as well as the framework for the global adaptation target.

The Arab Republic of Egypt confirmed that the UAE’s success in this is a new achievement added to the list of Arab achievements in this regard, especially after the success achieved last year in Sharm El-Sheikh at the COP27 conference. On the other hand, His Excellency Sameh Shoukry, Minister of Foreign Affairs, President of the 27th session of the Climate Conference, congratulated Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, President of the COP28 Conference, on this achievement and his leadership in the lengthy negotiations hosted by Dubai over the past two weeks.