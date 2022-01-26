And Tariq Al-Khouli, a member of the Foreign Relations Committee in the House of Representatives for the Coordination of Youth of Parties and Politicians, who submitted the briefing request, demanded the reopening of this file by calling on the warring parties during the Second World War to assume their international responsibility in the demining process.

In statements to Sky News Arabia, Al-Khouli said that the El Alamein area contains millions of mines, which pose a real danger to the lives of citizens, noting that the countries of Germany, Britain and Italy handed over to Egypt the maps of mines, but these maps no longer show the actual locations of the mines’ locations.

Egypt is the first in the world in terms of mines

Al-Khouli indicated that the content of the briefing request dealt with the issue of demining from the El Alamein area, because the Second World War left 17.5 million mines in the El Alamein area, starting from the south of the northern coast to the western borders of Egypt; This made Egypt the first country in the world in terms of the presence of the largest number of mines, according to the American “List Virus” website.

He called on the Ministry of International Cooperation to act in this file within the framework of implementing Rule No. (83) of the rules of customary international humanitarian law, which states: “When the actual hostilities end, the party to the conflict that has used landmines must remove them, nullify their harm to civilians, or facilitate remove them”, and also, in light of the “Ottawa” Convention, which supported the adoption of international law in relation to the mine crisis.

Mine locations changed

Al-Khouli continued by saying: “The minefields in the El Alamein area pose a real danger to the lives of Egyptians, and they are an obstacle to comprehensive development in that region, and the maps handed over by: Germany, Britain, and Italy to Egypt no longer show the actual places that There are mine areas, due to climatic changes and the activity of sand dunes that have moved those mines.”

He stressed that: “The mines in this region pose great challenges, first with regard to the issue of continuously and periodically harming the lives of the population, where the lives of citizens are at risk and they pay their lives for these mines, and many are exposed to amputation of their limbs, and these mines constitute a challenge for the development of this region and therefore It was important to deal with this issue.”

The member of the Egyptian House of Representatives added, “The Egyptian state has been striving since the outbreak of the Second World War until now to remove these mines, and this is not the first time that I act in parliament on this issue, but it is time to resolve it, and for the countries that planted these mines to bear their responsibility to remove these mines.” The mines on the land of Egypt were in a war in which Egypt had neither a camel nor a camel.

Compensation for the affected

He also stressed that: “The Ministry of International Cooperation is concerned with this file and has a unit responsible for the issue of demining, and the issue is not only related to mine maps, these countries that have already planted mines handed over mine maps to Egypt, but the problem is that these mines moved from their place, what Making the matter require huge and large equipment to remove these mines and clear this area, which is the responsibility of the countries that planted them, in addition to the need for these countries to pay compensation to those affected, whether the families of those who died as a result of the explosion of these mines, or the people who had their limbs amputated because of them.