Ali Maali (Dubai)

Egypt confirmed its global prowess in fencing and maintained its first classification in the world for the under-20 age group for youth, after snatching the gold of the teams in the Abyei team by overtaking the American team with a score of 45-40, in the final match of the World Championship that took place in Hamdan Sports Complex with the participation of 102 countries from different countries. In this edition, Egypt achieved 3 gold, silver and bronze medals, taking the lead among the Arab and African teams.

Egypt jumped in the overall ranking of the championship to eighth place with gold, silver and bronze behind the leaders America with 15 medals (6 gold, 3 silver, 6 bronze), Italy in second place with 8 medals, Germany in third place with 4 medals, and Israel in fourth place with a score 3 medals

Mohamed El-Sayed, the Egyptian national team player, expressed his great happiness with this crowning, describing it as a wonderful victory. He said: “We have not won this event for this age group before, and we can say that we have so far presented a great season.”

He added, “It is an unbelievable feeling in light of the great global competition for the crown. The last match against America was very difficult, but our cohesion as a team made us achieve the Egyptians’ ambition to win gold and be on the highest global platforms, to tell everyone that we are world champions now.”

Abdel Moneim El-Husseini, President of the Egyptian Federation and Vice-President of the International Federation, expressed his happiness with this achievement, saying: “We succeeded in maintaining our first world classification, which was achieved in last year’s edition in Cairo, in the fencing and sword weapons, to lead the classification for the second year in a row, and this is the result of a great effort by All those working in the field of this game.”

At the girls’ level, Israel won the gold medal with a score of 45-42, with Poland in the final, Poland defeated the United States in the semi-finals 39-34, while Israel defeated Sweden 45-38, and the bronze medal for the United States of America went to Sweden with a score of 45-43 .

The champions were crowned by Engineer Sheikh Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, President of the UAE, Arab and Asian Federation, accompanied by the Greek Emmanuel Katsyadakis, Acting President of the International Federation, and Abdel Moneim Al Husseini.

He praised the perfect organization he saw at the World Championships in Dubai, and thanked the organizing committee, all those working in this event, which confirmed the UAE’s ingenuity in organizing.