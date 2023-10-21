Important

Two Palestinians lie on the ground after an Israeli bombardment.

Israel estimates 2,400 deaths caused by the confrontation in two weeks

This Saturday morning, the Israeli Army updated its death toll, which is quite far from the data provided by the Palestinian authorities and the UN. The Jewish forces claim that more than 1,400 Israeli citizens have died, including civilians and soldiers. There are also 4,600 injured, while the number of hostages taken by Hamas would exceed 200.

Israel puts the number of Palestinians killed at more than a thousand and claims that it has eliminated “dozens of Hamas leaders.” Finally, he assures that Hamas has launched more than 6,900 rockets, of which 450 have fallen in the Gaza Strip itself.

The figures given by Israel differ from those provided by international organizations such as the UN, which in its last report issued two days ago spoke of 3,500 Palestinians dead, of them almost a thousand children, and 12,500 injured. This organization spoke of 1,300 dead Israelis, which in this case does fit with the figures given by the Hebrew security forces.