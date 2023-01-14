The Aswan Ambulance Facility received a notification of the collapse of the mountain massif in the Toshka spillway behind the High Dam, near the city of Abu Simbel, south of Aswan, with victims.

The authorities pushed a number of ambulances, while the civil protection forces moved to the place, and it was found that the collapsed part fell on a group of tents for fishermen, in which they were sleeping in the area.

The director of Abu Simbel International Hospital, Muhammad Abu Al-Wafa, revealed to Sky News Arabia that the accident resulted in one dead and one injured.

Abu Simbel explained, “The body of the dead man was transferred to the Abu Simbel morgue at the disposal of the Public Prosecution, while the injured person was treated at Abu Simbel International Hospital, and he suffers from a fractured shoulder and bruises, and his condition is currently stable.”

Civil protection forces are continuing to search for other injured people under the rubble of the mountain avalanche.

The Toshka spillway is a natural spillway for draining excess water behind the High Dam in high flood years, and it represents a natural depression west of Lake Nasser, near the tourist city of Abu Simbel.

The floodwaters form a lake containing a large fish wealth, in which fishermen work throughout the year and set up their tents near it.

The spillway is located in a low area at the bottom of a mountain, which is vulnerable to such collapses.