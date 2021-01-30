Cairo (agencies)

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi sent messages to Arab leaders to express Egypt’s intention to re-nominate Ahmed Aboul Gheit as Secretary-General of the Arab League for a second term of 5 years, and to look forward to the leaders ’support for this nomination in accordance with the provisions of the League Charter.

The official spokesman for the Egyptian Presidency, Bassam Radi, said in a statement yesterday that the re-nomination of Secretary-General Ahmed Abul-Gheit for a second term comes within the framework of the great interest that Egypt attaches to the work of the Arab League. The spokesman affirmed Sisi’s keenness to provide all possible support to the organization under whose roof the Arabs meet and embody their aspirations for a coordinated collective Arab action aimed at serving Arab peoples and interests.