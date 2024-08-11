Kamel El-Wazir stressed, according to a statement by the Egyptian Cabinet on Sunday, the need to provide more industrial lands to meet the increasing demand from investors, as well as to overcome all obstacles and challenges that hinder the work of investors in a way that contributes to the urgent advancement of Egyptian industry in implementation of presidential directives.

The minister said that Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi has directed the formation of a committee in the Ministry of Industry headed by the General Authority for Industrial Development and including the following members: (Ministry of Health – Ministry of Petroleum – Ministry of Environment – Ministry of Local Development – Ministry of Interior – Ministry of Agriculture – Ministry of Labor – Federation of Egyptian Industries – Food Safety Authority – Egyptian Drug Authority). This is the only body entrusted with inspecting factories, and no body is allowed to inspect individually, through individuals, or through inspectors from the relevant authorities.

The Minister also held an expanded weekly meeting with representatives of 81 industrial establishments working in the fields of pharmaceutical, food, chemical, mining, spinning, weaving and furniture industries to follow up on their demands and the challenges that hinder their work in the industrial sector and to discuss finding appropriate solutions for them, especially the struggling factories.

The Minister pointed out that the government is ready to provide all means of support to struggling factories and stand by serious industrial investors who are committed to the requirements approved by the Authority, as well as coordinate with various state agencies to facilitate investors and provide them with facilities to help them produce.

He stressed the necessity for the investor to apply for a plot of land to establish the factory through the industrial investment map, and that the ministry will apply deterrent penalties to stop the phenomenon of “increasing land prices” in a way that gives preference to the serious investor and achieves the state’s goals represented in increasing industrial development rates and employment of workers. The ministry will also provide new plots of land during the coming period through unused lands obtained by the Ministry of Industry from business sector companies and unused grain sheds at the Ministry of Agriculture and other relevant authorities.

The Minister explained that work is currently underway to regularize the status of informal factories to integrate them into the formal economic system in Egypt, and that they will be inspected by the Authority’s inspection committee to determine ways to regularize them and the rates of their impact on the environment.

On the sidelines of the visit, the Minister met with a number of members of the House of Representatives from Port Said Governorate to discuss the challenges and obstacles facing industrial investors in their constituencies and ways to solve them.