CAIRO (Reuters) – The governor of the Central Bank of Egypt said that new rules requiring importers to use documentary credits will be implemented starting next March.

In a statement published by the Middle East News Agency, Tarek Amer urged businessmen to “accelerate the reconciliation of their situations and not waste time in controversy that has nothing to do with the stability of Egypt’s foreign trade and the safety of its performance.”

“The rules of import regulation that have been announced are irreversible and no changes will be made to them,” Amer said.

The statement followed instructions from the Central Bank, circulated by traders and reported by local media, asking banks to accept only documentary credits from importers.

Importers are now able to use the collection document system for all imports, which they say requires lower upfront payments.

The Federation of Industries, the Egyptian Businessmen Association and the General Federation of Chambers of Commerce complained in a letter to the prime minister on Monday that the new rules could exacerbate supply chain problems, damage competitiveness and delay import shipments.

Egypt is striving to contain a growing import bill and a current account deficit that rose to $18.4 billion in the 2020-2021 fiscal year, from $11.4 billion in the previous year.