Ahmed Shaaban (Cairo)

The Public Prosecution Office in Egypt revealed, during interrogations with the accused of stabbing Father Arsanios Wadeed, the priest of the Virgin Mary and Marpoles Church in Alexandria, that he is in a normal condition and not, as he previously claimed, that he suffers from mental disorders.

And the Alexandria governorate witnessed a horrific accident in which a 60-year-old man stabbed Father Arsanios Wadeed, priest of the Church of the Virgin Mary and Marpols in Alexandria, while walking on the Corniche in the Sidi Bishr area in Alexandria, using a white weapon, which led to a state of great sadness among all Egyptians because of this. The unfortunate accident.

The victim died in hospital as a result of his injuries as a result of that assault, and when the matter was referred to the Public Prosecutor, he ordered an urgent investigation into the incident.

The Public Prosecution office immediately proceeded to examine the corpse, and found the injuries it had, and delegated the forensic doctor to sign a medical examination on it, stating the injuries and the cause of death. It also inspected the scene of the incident, and assigned the police to conduct urgent investigations into the incident.

The accused was presented to the Public Prosecution for questioning, after the people seized him and seized him and the weapon he used, until the police forces arrived and he is being questioned, witnesses to the incident are questioned, and investigations are completed.

The Public Prosecution ordered the detention of the accused for 4 days pending investigations, and his placement under medical observation in a public hospital specialized in the treatment of mental and neurological diseases to clarify the truth of what he claimed during his interrogation of his previous suffering from mental illnesses that made him lose control over his actions.

The investigations of the Public Prosecution revealed the accused’s confession during his verbal confrontation with him that he had committed the incident, then he returned and changed his confession and decided that he had come to Alexandria a few days ago in search of work after he moved from one governorate to another, and he stayed overnight in the public roads until he found a knife in a garbage complex, so he kept it in defense About himself, then claimed that on the day of the incident and after he saw the victim in front of him, he did not feel what he had done before him, until those present arrested him.

The Public Prosecution noted, during the confrontation of the accused, that he received the conversation and answered the questions directed to him naturally, but the accused, after reversing his confession at the beginning of the investigations, claimed that he had previously suffered from mental disorders about 10 years ago, after which he entered a mental health hospital for treatment, and that he loses control sometimes for his actions.