Cairo (Agencies)

Egypt confirmed yesterday its complete rejection of the statements made by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in which he said that weapons, military equipment and tunnel-digging machines had been smuggled into the Gaza Strip across the Egyptian border.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement that Egypt expresses its complete rejection of the statements made by the Israeli Prime Minister, through which he tried to drag Egypt’s name into distracting Israeli public opinion, obstructing the reaching of a ceasefire deal and the exchange of hostages and detainees, and obstructing the mediation efforts undertaken by Egypt, Qatar and the United States.

The statement added that Egypt affirms its rejection of all allegations made by Israeli officials in this regard.

According to the statement, Egypt held the Israeli government responsible for the consequences of issuing such statements that further aggravate the situation and aim to justify aggressive and provocative policies, which lead to further escalation in the region.