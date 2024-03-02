The camp will include the participation of the Pharaohs team in a friendly tournament in the Emirates that includes the teams of New Zealand, Tunisia and Croatia.

Hossam Hassan’s list witnessed the selection of Mohamed Salah, the English Liverpool star, who is still suffering from an injury that has prevented him from participating with the Reds recently, while

The dean ruled out Mohamed Elneny, the English Arsenal midfielder, and Ahmed Hassan Koka, the Turkish Alanyaspor player, despite the duo’s presence in the last squad for the Egypt national team during the 2023 African Cup of Nations.

The national team's coach summoned seven professionals: Mohamed Salah, the Liverpool English winger, Ahmed Hegazy, the Saudi Jeddah Football Club defender, Mahmoud Hassan Trezeguet, the Turkish Trabzonspor winger, Hamdi Fathi, the Qatari Al-Wakrah midfielder, Mostafa Mohamed, the French Nantes striker, Omar Marmoush, the German Eintracht Frankfurt striker, and Mohamed Sharif. Saudi Gulf striker.

Egypt will play against New Zealand on March 22 in the Emirates, and the winner of the two teams will qualify to face the winner of the Tunisia vs. Croatia match.