An Egyptian-Dominican archaeological mission has discovered, near Alexandria, mummies with a golden tongue and dating from around 2000 years, as pointed out in a statement (in English) the Egyptian Ministry of Antiquities.

Gold leaves

If the word is silver, the tongue is gold. This revisited saying is inspired by a recent archaeological discovery in the temple of Taposiris, west of Alexandria. A mission on the spot unearthed sixteen tombs cut in the rock which contained several mummies “in poor condition“, but with”amulets wrapped in gold leaf in the shape of a tongue “.

And why does gold cover the tongue? Quite simply for “make sure they can talk in the afterlife“, explains a press release from Egyptian Ministry of Antiquities. A widespread practice in Greek and Roman times.

Two peculiar mummies

Among the significant discovery, two mummies caught the attention of researchers.

The first, adorned with gilding, bears the effigy of Osiris, the god of the dead. And the other wears a “crown decorated with horns and a cobra on the forehead“representing the pharaonic god Horus, son of Isis and Osiris.

In addition, the mission unearthed a female funeral mask, but also a gold tiara, or eight marble masks with sculpted details, according to Khaled Abu al-Hamd, director of Antiquities of Alexandria.

The mission led by Kathleen Martinez, has been excavating for several years west of Alexandria to try to find the tomb of the legendary queen Cleopatra.

However doubts persist in archaeological circles concerning the probability of finding this burial in these places for lack of “proof”, to date, indicating its presence.