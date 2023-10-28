At least 35 people were killed and 53 others injured on Saturday, October 28, in a traffic accident involving several vehicles on the road linking Cairo with Alexandria.

Although traffic accidents are common in Egypt, where roads are often in poor condition and traffic laws are not respected, the number of deaths and injuries is shocking this time.

The accident left “35 dead, at least 18 of whom suffered burns,” said the Al Ahram newspaper, which published a list with the names of “at least 53 injured.”

Images spread on social networks show, in particular, a truck overturned on a highway whose asphalt is partially burned. Further away, at least one bus and one minibus appear charred, as do many cars, some of them still on fire.

Around it, curious onlookers and lines of cars wait, amid screams and crowds in the middle of a thick cloud of black smoke.

Officially, 7,000 people died in traffic accidents in 2021 in the Arab world’s most populous country, which has a population of 105 million.

