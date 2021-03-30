Lieutenant-General Osama Rabie, head of the Suez Canal Authority, confirmed that the accident of the delinquent giant Panamanian container ship “Evergiven” was not the first in the Suez Canal, but rather the most difficult, stressing that the ship’s floatation and movement took place with extreme precision.

Rabie added, during a press conference in the presence of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi today in Ismailia, that the ship “Ever Giffen” previously crossed the Suez Canal and another larger one loaded with gas and oil, noting that “the joy that prevailed in Egypt when the delinquent ship floated reminds us of our joy at digging the new Suez Canal.” “.

The head of the Suez Canal Authority clarified that the process of buoyancy and unloading of the ship used to take at least 3 months, but the Authority’s efforts succeeded in howling it within a week, which is standard, stressing that the shipping course of the Suez Canal is the most important and accommodates 52% of the types of ships in the world as a unique advantage that it does not enjoy. Another shipping lane.

Rabei added that the most prominent lessons learned from the accident of the delinquent ship is the modernization of the dredging fleet, adding that the flotation process highlighted the amount of expertise that the authority saves, and that the canal is the least expensive to cross ships.

For his part, Egyptian television reported today, Tuesday, that more than 100 ships have crossed the Suez Canal in both directions since the floating of the delinquent ship, which disrupted movement in the shipping lane.

The report said that about 113 vessels had crossed the canal by 0600 GMT this morning, in line with the plans announced by the Canal Authority.