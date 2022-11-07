Egypt, Meloni meets al-Sisi: on the table energy, renewables, climate and migrants. Regeni and Zaki in the background

Giorgia Meloni today met with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, with whom she discussed the Zaki and Regeni cases. The interview, which lasted one hour, was held on the sidelines of the UN COP27 climate conference, underway in Sharm el-Sheikh. According to Palazzo Chigi, the two leaders talked about energy supply, renewable sources, climate crisis, immigration and also respect for human rights, focusing on the cases of the two students who in recent years have cast a shadow on relations between Rome and Cairo . Patrick Zaki, a student of the University of Bologna arrested in 2020 on his return to Egypt, was released from prison pending the outcome of the trial in Egypt. In Rome, however, the trial for the death of Giulio Regeni may never begin: the four leaders of the Egyptian security services, accused of having tortured and killed the Friulian researcher in 2016, still have to be notified of the documents. “The meeting gave President Meloni an opportunity to raise the issue of respect for human rights and to underline Italy’s strong focus on the cases of Giulio Regeni and Patrick Zaki,” said Palazzo Chigi.

During the meeting, the Egyptian president hoped that Meloni’s visit would give a “new impetus” to relations between the two countries, which “are based on deep historical ties with political, economic, security and cultural dimensions”. According to the spokesman for the Egyptian presidency, Ambassador Bassam Radi, Meloni, “affirmed Italy’s desire to strengthen bilateral cooperation with Egypt, in a way that opens constructive horizons and realizes the common interests of the two countries and peoples. friends”. This, Radi stressed, “because Egypt considers Italy and the European continent as a pillar-cornerstone of security and stability in the Middle East and in the Mediterranean”.

Al-Sisi also declared “his appreciation for the extension of bilateral relations between the two countries” and, the spokesman added, “welcomed the visit of the Italian Prime Minister and his participation in the work of the summit on clima, renewing his congratulations on his recent “assumption” of the post.

“The meeting touched on the question of the student Regeni and cooperation to reach the truth and obtain justice”, Radi also confirmed.

According to Human Rights Watch, under the presidency of the former chief of staff, in office since 2013, Egypt is going through “the worst human rights crisis in many decades”. In the country, according to the US NGO, tens of thousands of al-Sisi’s opponents are still incarcerated for political reasons and serious crimes such as torture and enforced disappearances are committed with “impunity”.