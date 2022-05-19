Abdullah Abu Deif (Cairo)

The Egyptian authorities decided to hold a public auction to sell the livestock that they seized in the possession of Mostafa, the bank known as “Aswan Rest House”, which seized funds amounting to 300 million pounds, and to benefit from the proceeds of the auction in refunding the victims’ dues.

According to Mohamed Mohamedin, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Agriculture in Aswan Governorate, a committee of specialists will be formed by a decision of the Public Prosecution to price livestock and supervise the auction to be held during the coming period, as 210 heads of cattle were initially sold at about 3 million pounds.

Muhammadin added that the committee refuses to sell any livestock if it does not bring its value, as it was refused to sell 163 camels due to the low price offered in the auction, which was two million pounds, and a new auction will be held to sell them, especially since the committee is tasked with selling all livestock to compensate the victims of Mustafa Bank.

The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Agriculture indicated that all the funds will be at the disposal of the Public Prosecution, and they will be disbursed by a judicial decision, according to the pending case for the trial of the bank and others of the accused, and that all rights cannot be divided or spent except with the knowledge of the Public Prosecution.

The Public Prosecution had ordered the detention of Mustafa Al-Badri, who became known by the bank, and two others, for four days pending investigation, accusing them of fraudulently seizing the victims’ money, claiming that they were invested without a license.

Earlier this month, the Public Prosecution received more than 800 complaints against the accused in conjunction with what the Monitoring and Analysis Unit in the Attorney General’s Office monitored of clips on social media that the accused seized their money on the pretext of employing it in the livestock trade, and then they were surprised to smuggle it or return it to them, and four were seized. One hundred and forty-seven heads of cattle.