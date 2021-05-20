Today, Thursday, Ambassador Ahmed Hafez, the official spokesman for the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, made statements regarding any unilateral measures regarding the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam.

Hafez said that Egypt rejects any unilateral measures that Ethiopia might take in this regard, including continuing to fill the dam unilaterally during the next flood season in the summer of this year.

Hafez’s statements came in response to what was stated by the Ethiopian Foreign Ministry’s spokesperson about Ethiopia’s intention to complete the filling of the Renaissance Dam even if the three countries did not reach an agreement on filling and operating the Renaissance Dam.

Hafez stated that the statements of the Ethiopian Foreign Ministry spokesperson once again reveal that Addis Ababa is seeking to abort the ongoing efforts by international and African mediators to solve the Renaissance Dam crisis and its desire to impose a fait accompli on the two downstream countries, which is something that Egypt has not and will not accept.

The Spokesman for the Foreign Ministry added that Egypt had been patient, acted wisely and responsibly, and negotiated for a whole decade seriously and in good faith to reach a fair, fair and legally binding agreement on the Renaissance Dam to achieve the common interests of the three countries and secure Egypt’s water rights, but the Ethiopian side pursued a policy based on procrastination and procrastination It led to the failure of all negotiation tracks that took place during the past years.

The spokesperson said that Ethiopia’s continued filling of the Renaissance Dam unilaterally is a clear violation of the provisions of the Declaration of Principles Agreement signed between the three countries in March 2015, as well as that it will expose the two downstream countries to great risks, especially if it coincides with periods of drought.

In this context, Hafez stressed that Egypt stands by and supports the brotherly Sudan in this file that touches the core of the common interests of the two countries, especially since filling the Renaissance Dam unilaterally may harm the water installations and Sudanese dams that are located close to the Renaissance Dam on the Blue Nile.

The Spokesman added that Egypt is committed to preserving its rights, water interests and protections and preventing harm to them in order to preserve the capabilities of the Egyptian people, indicating that Cairo has already taken precautionary measures to deal with the second filling of the Renaissance Dam and limit its potential effects in order to secure Egypt’s needs of water resources during this period. This is in parallel with continuing to monitor and closely monitor Ethiopian actions to ensure that Egypt does not harm Egypt’s water interests or prejudice its rights that have been approved and confirmed by international laws, agreements and norms.