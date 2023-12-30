Ahmed Atef (Cairo)

Egypt succeeded in achieving many distinguished achievements in the year 2023 despite local and regional events and challenges. The year 2023 witnessed an internal political movement that opened the horizons of the “national dialogue” that paved the way for the Egyptian presidential elections and the announcement of President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi’s victory for a new term of government, in light of economic difficulties and crises. Very complex regional.

On the eastern border, there is the Israeli war on the Gaza Strip, and on the western side there is instability in Libya, while the southern border is witnessing an armed conflict in Sudan.

The Egyptian authorities began to announce huge successes in combating terrorism, especially in North Sinai, which has suffered from it for long periods, as President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi officially confirmed that terrorism in his country had become “just history,” which paved the way for the launch of a political phase that included all segments of Egyptians within the “dialogue.” “National,” which was praised by many who were in the opposition position, especially since the dialogue witnessed interaction and discussions between the participating blocs and partisan and independent forces.

Many observers consider that the state of the political debate and the Egyptian authorities’ response to many of their demands played a major role in paving the way for a “road map” for the Egyptian presidential elections, which witnessed 4 candidates competing, and the National Elections Authority announced that the turnout rate in the 2024 presidential elections was historic compared to previous elections. By 66.8%.

The Egyptian diplomat, Ambassador Gamal Bayoumi, considered that Egypt is on the right path by overcoming many challenges during the year 2023 and succeeding in achieving important political entitlements through the national dialogue and presidential elections, although many problems still exist and are similar to many countries in the world. .

Bayoumi explained, in statements to Al-Ittihad, that Egypt is one of five countries that is still growing at a positive economic rate, and has succeeded in eliminating slums, building new cities, improving medical service, and eliminating the hepatitis C virus, pointing out that the issue of population increase is still ongoing. It represents a challenge despite the government's continued efforts.

In his speech to Al-Ittihad, the former Egyptian diplomat pointed out the vitality of Egyptian diplomacy during the year 2023 in light of the major regional and global challenges that put pressure on security and stability in the Middle East region.

All of these tumultuous events led to a wave of rise in the prices of many products and goods that coincided with a rise in local and global inflation rates, but a state of relief prevailed in Egyptian economic circles after the BRICS group invited Cairo to join the group beginning in the year 2024, especially The group includes major economic powers such as China, India and Brazil.