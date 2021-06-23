CAIRO (Reuters) – Investors in the financial technology sector said that a new law and regulatory changes in Egypt will lead to a boom in new financial technology investments, and change the way of dealing with citizens who do not deal with banks, who are a large proportion of Egyptians. Fintech development in Egypt, the most populous Arab country, has lagged behind other major emerging markets such as China, India, Kenya and Indonesia, something the sector hopes the new legal environment will change. Among these innovators is MNTNV, a payments and microfinance company, which has more than one million active customers and a market share of 21.7 percent. The company recently concluded a share exchange deal to acquire Halan Financial Technology Company, Mounir Nakhleh, who co-founded the two companies, told Reuters.

The deal was never announced. MNT-Hala is the first private Egyptian non-banking company granted by the Central Bank a license to operate a digital wallet, a mobile application that allows consumers, sellers, lenders and borrowers to transfer money, pay bills, purchase goods in installments, obtain loans and other transactions.

MNT works to connect its large customer base with electronic technology, and hopes to be at the forefront of digital transformation.

“What we are going to do will be a revolutionary development,” said Nakhleh, who founded the first of a group of new companies in 2010. I think we have the means, the technology and the ability to rise.” MNT has attracted $50 million from venture capital funds and other investors, and hopes to raise more capital soon.

The company will also utilize more than a hundred stores and distribution points throughout Egypt and a fleet of cars to deliver products that are ordered online on the same day.

new laws

But changes in legal and regulatory frameworks may be encouraging for investors. Mohamed Essam, a financial technology expert at Matouk Bassiouni and El Hennawy Legal Consultations, said that the government enacted a new law for the central bank in September, which includes allowing the bank to grant banking licenses to financial technology companies. A second law for the Financial Supervisory Authority is presented to Parliament, regulating non-bank financial technology such as microfinance, consumer technology, and insurance technology, and it is scheduled to be completed in the coming months. “Suddenly, within two years, we have a new law for the central bank and rules for the governor,” and soon the law of the Financial Supervisory Authority, Essam said.

“We believe that over the next few months, or in two years, we will see a significant increase in fintech companies,” he added.

giant companies

Ahmed Alfi, chairman of the venture capital company Sawari Ventures, says that MNT may be the second company in Egypt with a market value of more than one billion dollars after the giant electronic payments company Fawry. He added, “There will be several companies in Egypt worth more than one billion dollars.” Sawari Ventures operates a fund of 1 billion Egyptian pounds ($64 million) that invests in companies that are expected to achieve significant growth. Sawari did not invest in MNT-Han but took a stake in another new company, Money Fellows. Money Fellows is the digital counterpart to a traditional system known in Egypt as (the Association), where friends and acquaintances pay a regular amount and the proceeds go sequentially to one of the participants to get a large amount to finance his needs. Money Fellows was founded in Egypt in 2018 and now has 1.5 million users and has raised $11 million. It initially plans to raise $20 million or more in venture capital funds this year to expand into new products and countries.

“We are looking at other markets such as Africa, and we are also planning additions” such as buy now, pay later options, with some merchants, said Ahmed Wadi, the company’s founder and CEO.

electronic payment

Ashraf Sabry, Chairman of Fawry’s Board of Directors, said: The electronic payment law that was passed a year ago, which obliges major companies to receive and pay money electronically, was also a big step. He added that the law will take effect in September. Sabry stated that the number of debit cards issued in Egypt, with a population of 102 million and a workforce of about 28 million, is about 19 million, and the same number of prepaid cards and about four million credit cards. These cards are often used to withdraw cash, but with 25-30 million citizens owning smartphones, it is time to launch electronic banking. During the past two months, Fawry raised 400 million pounds to increase its capital.