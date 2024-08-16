Beirut (Al-Ittihad)

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdel Aati confirmed yesterday that Lebanon’s security and stability are “a primary Egyptian interest, and they are also an Arab interest that we are working to maintain and are keen to preserve.”

In a statement to the media after his meeting with the Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, Abdel Aati expressed his country’s condemnation of all provocative policies, including the violation of Lebanon’s sovereignty, stressing that “the aggression on southern Beirut is unacceptable, as is the policy of assassinations.”

At the same time, he stressed the importance of stopping the escalation and not dragging the region into a comprehensive regional war.

Abdel-Ati pointed out that his country is making every possible effort to stop this escalation and to work as quickly as possible to reach an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and stop the Israeli aggression against it.