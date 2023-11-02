Experts who spoke to Sky News Arabia explained that the Egyptian state confirms with this visit its strong presence in the Sinai region and its categorical rejection of the displacement project, considering this the liquidation of the Palestinian cause.

The strategic importance of Sinai

On Tuesday, Madbouly launched the second phase of the development of North Sinai, and announced that the Egyptian state would pump 363 billion pounds to implement new projects over the next 5 years.

Regarding the strategic importance and national value of the Sinai Peninsula, Madbouly said:

– Most attempts to attack Egypt come from Sinai.

– All Egyptians are ready to sacrifice millions of lives for every grain of sand in Sinai.

– President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi’s strategic decision regarding Sinai was: “development side by side with defeating terrorism.”

Egyptian letters

Dr. Tariq Fahmy, professor of political science at the American University in Cairo, said that Egypt wants to confirm its deep presence in the “Sinai-Gaza” file, and to build on its positions that it announced after the Cairo discussions with Biden, Macron, and King Abdullah II, and the Cairo Peace Conference, and to emphasize the “two-state solution.” In accordance with international legitimacy resolutions.

In an interview with Sky News Arabia, Fahmy added: Egypt’s message is clear to the “frivolous parties” that propose projects to displace Palestinians from Gaza, and want to say, “If you do not close the displacement file, we will close it.”

Sinai development

Among the most prominent things the political science professor said in his talk about the development of Sinai:

* The state’s plans for development are good, but they require practical measures, such as returning the people of Sinai to the areas they left because of the war on terrorism, especially with the end of the operations approaching.

* The inauguration of the second phase of the reconstruction of Sinai reflects the state’s interest in it, within the National Project for the Development of Sinai 2030, which is an Egyptian and national project that cancels any other projects or ambitions targeting this region.

* I propose organizing a very large national and popular conference in Sinai, in which all segments of society and youth participate, to affirm pride in this precious part of Egypt’s land.

The presence of the Egyptian state

For his part, Dr. Atef El-Saadawi, an expert at Al-Ahram Center for Political and Strategic Studies, said that Egypt began responding practically to the repercussions of the Gaza crisis and displacement projects by broadcasting Friday prayers on television from South Sinai, and President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi attending a military formation in Suez, then the Prime Minister’s visit to North Sinai on Tuesday.

Saadawi added in an exclusive interview with Sky News Arabia that Egypt is moving for the first time almost directly from the land of Sinai, to confirm several constants:

* Sinai will remain Egyptian.

*Egypt did not receive any Palestinians as refugees.

* The displacement of Palestinians from Gaza to Sinai is absolutely rejected.

From the point of view of the Egyptian political expert, the delay in development in Sinai made it coveted by Israel and others, despite its strategic importance, which was confirmed by the war on Gaza.

He adds that the economic, political and social development of Sinai today protects it from any projects targeting it.

Egypt and the Palestinian issue

The expert at Al-Ahram Center for Studies continued his speech by saying that Egypt’s response to Palestinian displacement projects will give it a greater degree of independence in supporting the Palestinian cause, and a greater role in the region.

The Egyptian expert Al-Sabbasi concluded his speech by saying: Egypt’s role in the Palestinian issue is a fatalistic and historical role, and it cannot be underestimated, as it is the only outlet for Gaza through the Rafah crossing, and it has deep and historical contacts with all parties and forces in Palestine and Israel.

Egypt and Gaza

In front of the Rafah crossing, Diaa Rashwan, head of the Egyptian Presidency’s Information Service, announced on Tuesday that Egypt confirmed its refusal to deport our Palestinian brothers to Egyptian territory, and does not accept the liquidation of their case.

Among the most prominent things Rashwan said in a press conference for international media representatives:

* Egypt confirms its complete bias towards international law and the Fourth Geneva Convention regarding the non-deportation of displaced persons by force.

* Egypt calls for a ceasefire in Gaza, and an immediate and sustainable opening of all types of aid to the Palestinians.

* Egypt has the capabilities to receive the war wounded in Gaza, and preparations have been made in Sinai hospitals.

* Egypt is ready to bring thousands of trucks daily through the Rafah crossing, but the Israeli side is delaying and postponing aid.