Cairo (Al-Ittihad)

Yesterday, Egypt launched the largest convoy of humanitarian relief aid to the Palestinian brothers in the Gaza Strip, estimated at 2,510 tons, carried by 190 trucks.

Egyptian Prime Minister Dr. Mostafa Madbouly said, in a statement issued by the Presidency of the Council of Ministers, after his participation in the launch of the bus, that “this shipment of humanitarian aid, which is the largest since the start of the war on Gaza, comes in implementation of the directives of President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi to stand side by side with the Palestinian people.” ».

He added, “The convoy, which comes in conjunction with Egypt’s continued efforts with various regional and international parties to calm the situation in the Gaza Strip, included various food aid, and all medical equipment and supplies, in a way that meets the urgent actual needs of the people of the Strip.”

Madbouly explained that “at the forefront of the aid convoy comes the medical convoy, which represents the utmost importance for the medical sector in the Gaza Strip to treat hundreds of thousands of wounded and injured Palestinians, as it includes a number of medical devices such as defibrillators, blood tests, blood sugar and blood pressure measuring devices, oxygen regulators and regulators, and intensive care beds.” Emergency supplies, operating rooms, surgical sutures, and anesthesia.”

He pointed out that “the medical convoy also includes medicines for chronic diseases, tumors, kidneys, brain and nerves, painkillers, antibiotics, medicines for treating burns of all degrees, and blood bags.”

Madbouly stated that the convoy also included two ambulances equipped with the latest devices and equipment to complete the rescue operations of wounded Palestinians and avoid the deterioration of their health conditions, in addition to 1,613 tons of dry food supplies, mineral water, dairy, and juices, in addition to various clothes, blankets, covers, detergents, disinfectants, electric generators, and flashlights.

In a related context, the Secretary-General of the Egyptian Red Crescent in North Sinai Governorate, Raed Abdel Nasser, announced that 3 more fuel trucks crossed the Rafah crossing into the Gaza Strip yesterday morning, noting that the trucks were delivered to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA).

Egyptian media had previously reported that 3 trucks carrying 129,000 liters of fuel had entered the Gaza Strip the day before yesterday.