This auction comes within the framework of the efforts of the Egyptian Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources to attract new investments to Egypt, in accordance with its strategy aimed at exploiting promising opportunities in the field of gas and oil exploration, especially in the Mediterranean Sea, due to its great potential as a promising basin for natural gas.

The new exploration map for companies specializing in crude oil and gas exploration for the year 2025, published on Monday, explained that the bidding aims to attract investments in the energy sector and enhance Egypt’s oil and gas production capabilities.

For his part, Eng. Karim Badawi, Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, explained that launching the bid for natural gas exploration supports the Egyptian state’s orientation towards intensifying research and exploration activities in the Mediterranean, especially in light of the growing interest in achieving new discoveries and increasing natural gas production, which has become a basic element in the local and global energy mix.

The Minister stressed that this auction is the eighth of its kind to be offered using the latest digital means through the Egypt Exploration and Production Gateway (EUG), which was launched by the Ministry at the beginning of 2021. It provides easy, fast and convenient access to basic information and all updated technical data related to the auctions, which speeds up the process of evaluating investment opportunities as well as submitting bids.

The Egyptian Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources has invited specialized international companies to submit their offers to participate in the exploration operations. This auction is expected to contribute to the discovery of new oil and gas reserves, which will enhance Egypt’s position as a regional energy center.

The Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Company has invited companies specialized in the field of exploration and exploitation of crude oil and gas to participate in Egypt’s 2024 international bid, which includes 12 exploration sectors in the Mediterranean and the Nile Delta, in accordance with the production-sharing agreements in force in Egypt.

In this context, Eng. Karim Badawi, the Egyptian Minister of Petroleum, revealed the availability of a group of additional investment opportunities in the fields of research, exploration and field development in open areas through the Egypt Exploration and Production Portal. The portal allows interested companies to view all available geological and production data and submit bids directly, which enhances transparency and efficiency in the bid submission process and thus encourages investment.