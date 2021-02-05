Egypt has released Mahmoud Hussein, a journalist for the Qatari television channel Al-Jazeera. He had been in preventive detention since December 2016 on suspicion of “dissemination of false information”.

The Egyptian journalist was released on the evening of February 4, a security source told AFP. Information that has not yet been confirmed, neither by the authorities, nor by the television channel. Al-Jazeera had repeatedly claimed that he was being held without formal charge, without trial and without conviction.

Egyptian citizen Mahmoud Hussein lives in Qatar, but since 2010 he has been a permanent correspondent in the channel’s Cairo office. In May 2017, the channel was broadcast on the internet is blocked in the territory, accused by the authorities of supporting the movement of the Muslim Brotherhood.

The sanction against the media illustrates the standoff between Egypt and Qatar. The emirate is regularly accused, and not only by Egypt, to finance the Islamist movements all over the world.

For Mahmoud Hussein, it was becoming very difficult, in this context, to exercise his profession. He was assaulted on several occasions, specifies his employer, who had decided to repatriate him to Doha. It was while returning to his country to see his family again for the holidays that he was arrested in December 2016.

In four years, no formal charge has been served on him. The “dissemination of false information“has never been substantiated, say his relatives. As a result, no trial was held, and the journalist’s preventive detention was regularly extended.

In May 2019, a request for release was rejected, and the justice launched a new procedure against him, once again without specifying the reasons. Even the death of his father in November 2019 will not change the position of the Egyptian power which refuses Mahmoud Hussein to attend his funeral.

As the detention continued, his relatives were concerned about the journalist’s state of health. But despite international pressure, Mahmoud Hussein was held in detention for more than four years, 1500 days, without ever having been tried.

For now, no information has filtered out on the reasons for this release. Al-Jazeera has not yet relayed the information to its website, and the Egyptian authorities have not made any statement.

Because Al-Jazeera still remains in the sights of Egyptian power. Not long ago, in May 2020, 11 people were arrested. They are accused of having “invented” false information for the benefit of the Qatari channel, in order to “undermine the internal security of the country”. Still according to the prosecution, these people collaborated with the organization of the Muslim Brotherhood.

But Al-Jazeera is not the only media targeted in Egypt by the power of Al-Sisi. According to Reporters Without Borders, Egypt “is one of the largest prisons in the world for journalists”.