Sentenced to 25 years in Egypt, after one year in prison in Cairo. Held in dark, dirty cells, shared with men accused of murder, while his only crime was to possess a small amount of marijuana when he was stopped on August 23rd of a year ago during his trip to Egypt. It is not the plot of an Alan Parker film, but the nightmare he is living Giacomo Passeri, 31 years old from Pescara.

“He has always declared himself innocent, he feels abandoned. The other day the judges in Cairo issued the sentence: life imprisonment, with 25 years to be served in the country – Andrea Passeri, Giacomo’s brother, told Adnkronos -. We are amazed and shocked, an epilogue that we would never have expected”, continues Passeri who, after the sentence, says he has not received any contact from the Italian Embassy in Cairo.

“We ask the State, the Italian politicians to bring him back to Italy, to at least take an interest in the case through the official documentation released by the Egyptian authorities in my possession. Giacomo is unjustly held there, something must be done to bring him home as soon as possible”, is the appeal of his brother.

The Egyptian judiciary has charged the young man from Pescara with international drug trafficking. “Giacomo was alone among Egyptian policemen when he was stopped. In a report it was written that he had several quantities of drugs. But this is what they say, there were no other witnesses”, says Andrea Passeri who suspects that false evidence against Giacomo was fabricated. “Our lawyer is still convinced that he can prove his innocence, now we await the reasons for the sentence”, adds Passeri.

Giacomo’s brother then recounts, retracing his brother’s ordeal, that the interpreter showed up only “six days after being arrested”. That in a year the last contact with Giacomo, detained in Badr 2 prison, occurred on the day of his arrest, “my brother Marco Antonio managed to hear him”. Then nothing more, only a few letters in which Giacomo speaks “of his innocence”, denounces “the pressure received from the police to make him admit his guilt. Of how he was beaten, of the state of abandonment after his appendicitis operation. My only hope is that Giacomo will now return home, alive”.