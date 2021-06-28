Shaaban Bilal (Cairo)

Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry affirmed that ISIS still poses a real danger, despite the success that has been achieved in liberating large areas of the lands controlled by the terrorist organization in Iraq and Syria, pointing to his country’s support for the efforts of the international coalition to confront the terrorist organization.

In his speech, today, Monday, before the ministerial meeting of the international coalition against ISIS, Shoukry reviewed the comprehensive Egyptian approach to combating terrorism, stressing in this context the need to strengthen the joint efforts of the coalition member states to eliminate the threat posed by the organization.

Shoukry expressed Egypt’s concern about the increasing activity of ISIS-affiliated groups in some areas of the African continent, stressing that his country is committed in this regard to strengthening cooperation with African countries in the field of combating terrorism.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs indicated his country’s full commitment to support the coalition’s efforts by adopting a comprehensive approach to combating terrorism that is not based only on the security dimension, but also takes into account the intellectual dimensions through reforming and modernizing religious discourse and dismantling the false discourse on which terrorist elements rely, noting in this regard the role The role of Al-Azhar Al-Sharif in refuting false interpretations of religious texts and interpreting them in a manner consistent with sound Islamic teachings.

Shoukry also stressed Egypt’s full commitment to the goals of the coalition and its support for efforts to achieve stability and reconstruction in Iraq and Syria, and its determination to eliminate all terrorist groups that adopt the ideologies and goals of ISIS.