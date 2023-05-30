The Egyptian Prime Minister started the meeting by referring to the real estate sector’s interest on the part of the Egyptian government, in view of its role in providing housing units that meet the requirements of various segments of society, as well as the direct or indirect job opportunities it provides.

Madbouly explained that today’s meeting aims to discuss a number of initiatives and proposals that would contribute to providing more support and creating a climate for the real estate sector, in order to push the real estate export activity, which contributes to increasing the return of foreign exchange, stressing the government’s interest in this file, and working to make it available. More facilities and incentives for the advancement of this sector.

In this regard, Madbouly pointed to the decisions and measures taken during the meeting of the Supreme Investment Council, which was held recently under the chairmanship of President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, President of the Republic, which included agreeing to cancel the maximum limit for foreign ownership of real estate in Egypt.

Nader Saad, the official spokesman for the Presidency of the Council of Ministers, stated that the meeting dealt with the Egyptian initiative to stimulate the local real estate sector, explaining that the idea of ​​this initiative is based on granting incentives to real estate buyers in foreign exchange, as well as encouraging real estate developers, and preparing promotional campaigns abroad, where a summary of the initiative was explained. .

Nader Saad pointed out that this initiative would contribute to a boom in the Egyptian Stock Exchange, and help achieve high growth rates for various real estate projects that are being implemented nationwide, in addition to strengthening and stimulating demand for local real estate, and providing more dollar flows. And creating a positive investment climate, as well as the contribution of this initiative to removing obstacles facing the real estate finance sector.

At the end of the meeting, the Prime Minister directed that a meeting be held that includes a number of real estate developers, officials of the Central Bank, ministries and concerned authorities, to discuss the details of the initiative.