The Adam LNG tanker arrived at the Idku plant in Egypt, according to data from the Bloomberg ship tracking agency.

A person familiar with Egypt’s exports of liquefied natural gas said that the tanker’s return to Egypt marks the beginning of the start of exporting gas shipments from Egypt.

The resumption of gas exports from Egypt is likely to boost supplies to Europe, which will contribute to calming gas prices with the advent of winter.

According to a Bloomberg report, Egypt had previously announced that its exports of liquefied natural gas would resume in October, after stopping in the summer as a result of increased domestic consumption.

The quantities of gas sent to storage tanks in the Idku area in Egypt decreased after Israel stopped supplying gas for a temporary period after the start of the escalation in Gaza.

Israeli gas flows have returned to pre-war levels, according to the report, and a slight drop in temperatures has reduced domestic demand for gas in Egypt, allowing the country to export quantities of it.

Europe was the main destination for Egyptian gas exports last year, but the winter of this year comes with almost full levels of the Old Continent’s gas reserves, which contributes to calming prices.