Ahmed Atef (Cairo)

Egyptian sources revealed governmental preparations in full swing for what they called “Upper Week” for a huge group of presidential inaugurations for many strategic and service projects, which the sources described as “changing the face of Upper Egypt” in southern Egypt. The sources told Al-Ittihad that the expected openings include water purification and sewage stations, in addition to the opening of Nile axes to connect the Nile from the east and west, as well as governmental and university hospitals, new academic colleges, and industrial, agricultural and animal complexes. The sources pointed out that new electricity projects will be announced and the official inauguration of the Benban station in Aswan, in addition to expansions of petroleum stations and groups of social housing projects. The Egyptian president will also inaugurate a number of agricultural projects and water stations in Toshka.