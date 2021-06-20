Ahmed Atef (Cairo)

After the great success of the Egyptian experience in combating the spread of hepatitis C virus and treating about 5 million infected people since 2014, the Egyptian government is preparing, in coordination with the World Health Organization, to obtain a certificate that it is free from another disease that Egyptians have long suffered from.

According to the Egyptian Ministry of Health, work is underway to declare Egypt free of malaria after tracing its strain, providing the necessary treatments to the injured and tracing its pathological sources until the infections reached a very simple and small scale.

The Egyptian authorities are preparing to present an account statement to public opinion on June 30, 7 years after the fall of the Brotherhood’s rule, including presidential initiatives and progress in the health status of Egyptians.

Malaria is an epidemic that appeared in the twenties of the last century from the governorates of Upper Egypt and then spread to the governorates of Cairo and Alexandria to spread to the Delta and the cities of the Canal. The victims were in the thousands, and fever hospitals were non-existent in some provinces.

Malaria fever is a very widespread disease that causes infection to humans and is fatal. Malaria invaded all continents, and the countries of the world were not spared from it. It invaded Egypt in the twenties of the last century during the reign of King Fouad and during the Second World War during the reign of Farouk I.

According to published statistics, and as historians and researchers confirm, malaria has claimed 100,000 victims, most of whom are from Upper Egypt.