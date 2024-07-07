ANDEgypt will host delegations from the United States and Israel in the coming days to address “pending issues” on a possible ceasefire in the Gaza Stripafter the Islamist group Hamas presented a revised proposal, Egyptian state television Al Qahera News reported.

A “high-level” source quoted by the channel, very close to the intelligence services of the North African country, said that Cairo is carrying out a series of contacts with “all parties” with the aim of “boosting efforts to reach a truce agreement in the Gaza Strip.”

He also indicated that the Egyptian mediation team is in contact with the Hamas delegation to discuss the outstanding points. to achieve a ceasefire and to achieve an exchange of Israeli hostages in Gaza for Palestinian prisoners in Israeli prisons.

Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh presented mediators with a new settlement proposal on Wednesday night; and Mossad chief David Barnea, who heads the the Israeli negotiating team – made a whirlwind trip on Friday to receive the proposal and meet with the prime minister of Qatar, the main mediator.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has instructed his negotiating team to return to Doha next week to resume negotiations. Photo:EFE/Office of the Prime Minister of Israel Share

Following the trip, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu instructed his negotiating team to return to Doha next week to to resume negotiations for a truce agreement in the Gaza Stripalthough he admitted that there were still “gaps” in the positions of both parties.

Netanyahu insists that the war will not end until Israel has completed the destruction of the Islamists’ military and governance capabilities and secures the return of all hostages, living and dead.

Hamas maintains that any agreement must culminate in a definitive cessation of hostilities and the withdrawal of Israeli troops;

