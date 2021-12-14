This was evident in the recent meeting of the Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, Khaled Abdel Ghaffar and the Acting Minister of Health and Population with the Higher Committee for Human Organ Transplantation, in which President Sisi’s interest in the file and its perfect completion were emphasized.

Hossam Abdel Ghaffar, the official spokesman for the Ministry of Health and Population, says: “The organ transplant file is one of the prominent files to which the political leadership in Egypt pays great attention because of its impact on the health of citizens. dead person to the living.

And he continued, “Abdul Ghaffar” in his interview with “Sky News Arabia”, that “we are now talking about the availability of 46 centers for organ transplantation in all governorates of Egypt, including 11 centers affiliated with the Ministry of Health and Population, 12 affiliated with universities, and others affiliated with private parties.”

Introducing the “Lung Transplant” Program

During the meeting of the Higher Committee for Organ Transplantation, the possibility of introducing a “lung transplant” program was discussed and the requirements and criteria for this were studied, as the minister stressed that this type of operation has emerged globally during the recent period, after the increase in disease cases that need this type of intervention.

Regarding the lung transplant file, Abdel Ghaffar confirmed to Sky News Arabia: “We have the best-equipped centers, responsible for specialized medical teams at the university hospital level, after they were trained to perform lung transplants with the European Union.”

great efforts

A detailed presentation was also made about the efforts of the approval committee for human organ transplantation in the kidney transplant and transfer programs from the first of last August, where the files of 376 organ transplant cases were completed within the initiative of the President of the Republic to prevent waiting lists, and the files of 770 cases were reviewed, including 566 kidney transplant cases and 204 Liver transplant.

The official spokesman for the Ministry of Health and Population explained that: “In the second file related to the transfer of organs from the deceased to the living, Egyptian law allows these operations to be performed, as it is a medical practice that takes place in all countries of the world.”

In his interview with Sky News Arabia, Abdel Ghaffar noted: “Despite the fact that Egyptian law permits these types of operations, Egypt has not implemented them until this time, and that is what was discussed in the dialogue and opened the door to the implementation of these practices.”

Donor age adjustment

The meeting dealt with the presentation of Cabinet Decision No. 42 of 2021 regarding amending the age of the donor in the framework of regulating human organ transplantation, so that the age of the donor should not be more than 60 years for kidney transplants and transplants, and 50 years for other organ transplants.

Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research and Acting Minister of Health and Population, stressed the continuation of follow-up and periodic monitoring of organ transplants in all centers of the public and private sectors, and to ensure work in accordance with the controls, conditions and laws regulating human organ transplants.

And the official spokesman for the Ministry of Health and Population added in his speech to “Sky News Arabia” that: “The executive regulations that were put in place before the law differentiated between the age of the kidney donor from relatives and non-relatives, where the maximum age for donation is 50 years, and the regulation was changed after that by a decision of the President The Council of Ministers will reach 60 years in accordance with the constitution and facilitate the conduct of donation operations, after scientifically making sure that the donor is not exposed to any health risks.