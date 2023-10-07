Today, Saturday, Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry held consultations with a number of countries in order to contain the current escalation between the Palestinians and the Israelis.

Shukri received a call from his Turkish counterpart, Hakan Fidan, during which the two ministers discussed ways to coordinate regional efforts to reduce escalation and work to avoid entering into a vicious cycle of violence and tension that increases instability in the region.

The Egyptian Foreign Minister also made a phone call with his German counterpart, Annalena Baerbock, as part of the same endeavor, especially in light of the two countries’ membership in the “Munich Formula” regarding supporting peace efforts.

This comes within the framework of the communications that Shukri has been conducting since the early morning to contain the crisis, according to the official spokesman for the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Ahmed Abu Zeid.

The Foreign Ministry spokesman explained that the two ministers focused during the call on discussing ways to support efforts to reduce the escalation in the Gaza Strip, and between the Palestinian and Israeli sides on various fronts, and urged the parties to exercise restraint and spare civilians from being exposed to further risks.