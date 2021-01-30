On January 25, 2011, the Egyptian revolution began to take shape, ultimately causing the dismissal of Hosni Mubarak. Ten years later, it is becoming very difficult to be heard for political opponents of President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi. If the number remains difficult to estimate, many end up in prison. “Political prisoners are often very badly treated”, says Youssef El-Chazli, sociologist and co-author of the book L’Esprit de la Révolte published by Editions du Seuil.

The Egyptian government is very attentive to potential movements of revolt in the country. Social networks are highly scrutinized, but it is difficult to legislate on these platforms which then become a real communication tool for those in power. “It remains a space where freedom can express itself and the spirit of revolt can be seen here and there”, underlines Youssef-El Chazli.

