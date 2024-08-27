Cairo (Union)

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi and Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani called on the international community yesterday to exert intensive pressure to complete the truce and ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip. This came during a meeting between the two sides in the city of El Alamein, northwest of Egypt, according to two official sources in the two countries.

According to a statement by the Egyptian presidency, the talks witnessed “an exchange of views on ways to get the region out of serious crises, and there was agreement on the need for calm and de-escalation in the region.”

The two sides stressed the need for the international community to exert intensive pressure to complete the truce and ceasefire agreement in Gaza, emphasizing the need to end the humanitarian tragedy in the Strip and stop the ongoing Israeli escalation in the West Bank. They also stressed the need to launch a serious political process that guarantees the Palestinian people their legitimate and just right to an independent state on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.