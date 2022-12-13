Bilal was a fugitive from justice, and the prosecution ordered his arrest, given that he was accused in the same case in which his wife, Hadeer Atef, was imprisoned.

And the story of Hadeer Atef had occupied the pioneers of social media platforms in Egypt, on Sunday, after her mother appeared in a video clip claiming that unknown persons had kidnapped her daughter in retaliation for her fugitive husband, who seized their money.

The mother also alleged that her daughter was divorced as soon as she learned of her husband’s illegal practices.

However, the security services announced, after hours, the arrest of Hadeer Atef, her sister-in-law, and the latter’s husband.

operation in Giza

Investigations with the blogger, her sister-in-law and the latter’s husband revealed surprises in the case of accusing them of fraud and appropriation of the money of many citizens under the pretext of investing them in fictitious companies.

The Ministry of the Interior revealed that the husband of the famous blogger was hiding in one of the apartments in the Haram area in Giza Governorate, and that he was targeted by a security force and arrested, and during the security interrogation he confessed to committing the crime.

On Sunday, the Egyptian security arrested the famous fashion blogger, Hadeer Atef, her sister-in-law, Hajar Mahmoud, and the latter’s husband, Tamer Adel, and referred them to the Public Prosecution, which ordered them to be imprisoned for 4 days.

They were accused of inviting the public through social media to collect funds for employment and investment, receiving that money from them in violation of the law, and their refusal to return those amounts to their owners.

The case file submitted to the Public Prosecution Office included a report from the General Department for Combating Public Money Crimes, which included a complaint of 10 people accusing the blogger and those with it of seizing their money under the pretext of investing it in car and real estate trade and trading in securities on the stock exchange, in return for their promise to provide profits, after deluding them of owning a group of companies operating in different fields.

Details of the scam

Investigations revealed that the four defendants communicated with the victims through a social networking site, met them several times, and concluded contracts with them to invest their money, and that they did not provide those profits to them, nor did they return their money to them.

Investigations reported that the accused, Hadeer Atef, took advantage of many people following her through a social networking site to invite them to receive and invest their money, in addition to taking a property in one of the residential compounds in the Fifth Settlement in New Cairo as the headquarters of the fictitious company that they claimed to exist.

The Public Prosecution revealed that it had listened to the testimony of many of the victims, who confirmed that the defendants, Hadeer Atef and her husband, Bilal Mahmoud, announced through their accounts on a social networking site that they and the rest of the defendants owned and managed an investment company in the real estate and car trade, and invited the public to receive their money and invest it in that company, in exchange for contracting. With them to present the profits of this investment to them during specific periodic periods, and that they therefore met with them at the headquarters of the Fifth Settlement in New Cairo.

Ultimately, the group declined to respond to or communicate with the victims, prompting them to report to the authorities.