Egyptian authorities are tightening requirements for documents that must be provided by foreign tourists, reports ATOR.

The country has faced an increase in the number of fake PCR test results submitted by foreign tourists. Basically we are talking about arriving from Eastern Europe.

For this reason, additional requirements have been introduced for certificates on the analysis results that tourists show upon entry. Now a certificate with a negative PCR test result should be issued in English. In this case, the test should be done no earlier than 72 hours before arrival. Information about the tourist in the certificate must be indicated completely and without errors. Handwritten documents are not considered valid.

It is specified that it is possible to have a certificate of the PCR test in electronic form sent by the laboratory where the testing was carried out.

Earlier, the Federal Air Transport Agency banned the export of tourist groups abroad by cargo-passenger flights. At the same time, it is noted that since summer Russia has partially resumed flights to some countries. So, you can fly to Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, South Korea, Egypt, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Great Britain, Switzerland, Tanzania, Serbia, Japan, Ethiopia, the Maldives, Cuba and Seychelles.