The world is full of planned national capitals: Washington, Brasilia and Saint Petersburg, which was the capital of Tsarist Russia, are perhaps the most famous examples. However, the construction of a new city to host the administrative structure of a country's government is not a thing of the past.

Today, new national capitals are being built or planned in some countries. The reasons for these projects vary, but they have some characteristics in common, such as exorbitant costs and criticism of the idea. Check out some cases below:

Egypt

The project, currently called the New Administrative Capital (a definitive name has not yet been chosen), began work in 2015 and some ministries and government bodies have already been relocated to the city.

Construction costs already exceed US$50 billion and the new capital, located 45 kilometers from Cairo, was planned with the aim of alleviating overcrowding in the current capital.

Among the exuberant works of the new capital is the Al-Fattah al-Aleem mosque, opened in 2019 and which is the second largest in the world in total area. However, there is still no deadline for the city to be completed.

To pay for part of the extremely high costs, the New Administrative Capital is part of the New Silk Road, the Chinese infrastructure investment megaproject that has placed governments in emerging countries around the world in debt.

In a report published this month, the British think tank International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) highlighted another problem: the risk of the new capital becoming inaccessible to a large part of the Egyptian population.

“Residences in the new city are prohibitively expensive. Even before its completion, private developers have been running advertisements for new gated communities exclusively in English and emphasizing the luxury of these living spaces,” he said.

Indonesia

Indonesia's current capital, Jakarta, is sinking due to rising sea levels, overpopulation and land subsidence, prompting President Joko Widodo to announce in 2019 the construction of a new capital in the island's East Kalimantan province. from Borneo.

The new city, Nusantara, has an estimated cost of US$35 billion and the intention is that it will be inaugurated on August 17, 2024, the anniversary of the country's independence.

Video shows the project for Nusantara, the new capital that Indonesia wants to open next year. Photo: Reproduction/Ministry of Public Works and Housing of Indonesia

The project was rejected by a large part of Jakarta's population (95.7% of respondents in a 2019 survey said they did not agree with the change), suffered delays due to the Covid-19 pandemic and is faced with investor uncertainty, because Widodo He will leave the presidency in 2024 and it is not known whether whoever succeeds him will carry on the work.

Presidential candidate Anies Baswedan declared in November that he was against moving the capital to Nusantara.

“What is needed today in Indonesia is equitable growth, where development is conducted not just in one place, but in many places,” he said, according to information from The Straits Times newspaper.

South Korea

Sejong, located 125 kilometers from the current South Korean capital, Seoul, is a city that is already off the ground: construction began in 2007 and in 2012 its first inhabitants arrived in the new capital, where some ministries and government bodies have already been transferred. . The complete transfer should take place by 2030.

The main objectives of the change are to reduce congestion in Seoul and promote the development of the central region of South Korea. The plan is for Sejong to be an example of a green city, as more than half of the city's territory will be made up of green areas.

Sejong will replace Seoul and has already received some ministries and government bodies from South Korea. Photo: Wikimedia Commons | YOUNGJIN KO

However, the work was also the target of criticism. Yoo Hyun-joon, professor of architecture at Seoul's Hongik University, said in a 2019 interview with US News & World Report that the South Korean government should have focused on solving Seoul's problems instead of investing in another capital. .

“Especially in a small country like South Korea, having all resources concentrated in Seoul should not be a problem,” said the expert, who also criticized Sejong's divisions into rings without sufficient links between them.

“It’s difficult to create communities there. Everything revolves around cars and, if you go there, you will see that the majority of young parents are public servants. In some ways it is an abnormal city,” she said.

Southern Sudan

The construction of Ramciel, a city in South Sudan to replace the capital Juba, has been debated since 2011, when the African country declared independence. That year, a US$10 billion plan for the work was approved, which has not yet started due to lack of resources.

The South Sudanese government's argument is that a new capital would help maintain national unity. Koang Pal Chang, director of journalism at Eye Radio, agreed with the argument in a 2021 interview with the website Vice.

“What is happening now in Juba, whether you are from Greater Upper Nile or Greater Bahr al Ghazal [regiões do país]if you want to rent a house from someone in Equatória [outra região], you can’t do it,” Chang said. “There is no trust between people. The capital being there [em Juba]

means conflict.”

In June this year, Morocco announced that it will finance a feasibility study on Ramciel, budgeted at US$5 million. The area where the new capital will be built is 200 kilometers from Juba.