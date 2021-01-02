With its oriental or Art Deco style buildings and shaded arcades, Heliopolis is one of the most picturesque and pleasant neighborhoods in Cairo, Egypt. An oasis in the heart of the capital of 20,000 million inhabitants, which is now threatened. For several months now, it has offered a completely different face: endless traffic jams, noise and dust. At issue: Heliopolis is located on the road that leads to the new administrative capital that the Egyptian president is having erected, about fifty kilometers east of Cairo.

A colossal site, carried out with beating pace. To reach the new capital, trees were cut down by the thousands, the tramway was abolished, and the avenues that crossed Heliopolis were transformed into highways. The result: miles and miles of expressways, as well as half a dozen bridges and interchanges in the middle of apartment buildings. “We tried to oppose this project, but we did not succeed, deplores Choukri Asmar, member of the Heliopolis heritage defense association. Now we are trying to mitigate the consequences of the project“.

