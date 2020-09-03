Ibrahim Abdel Nasser, who obtained excellent results in the baccalaureate, became known through social networks.

During a discussion on a beach in Alexandria with a young brioche vendor, a customer is surprised by the latter’s excellent results in the baccalaureate. He then decides to film it and share the images on social networks.

In the video, Ibrahim, seller of friska (Egyptian brioche), responds with a smile to his interlocutor’s questions; a doctor who asks him about his life, his studies and his projects. The testimonial posted on social networks is viewed more than two million times in two days, just on Twitter. The very short video is shared by an adviser to the Egyptian Prime Minister and the words of the young bachelor emeritus resonate through the Ministry of Education.

I have just obtained the baccalaureate with a mark of 99.6 out of 100, I would like to study medicine. It’s my dream forever, I would like to be a surgeonIbrahim Abdel Nasser, brioche vendor

ربنا يفتح عليك ويزيد من امثالك يا إبراهيم.#Respect pic.twitter.com/XiGx7hQZ9K – Mahmoud Khattab (@ mkhattab68) August 29, 2020

With this unexpected visibility, everything is accelerating for Ibrahim. The young brioche vendor, from a very modest family, obtained a scholarship from the Egyptian Ministry of Education who wanted to set him as an example and look good. The University of Alexandria opens its doors wide to him and a businessman promises him additional financial assistance during his medical studies.

Getting a scholarship for a student in Egypt has never been faster. The beautiful story of Ibrahim is now dreaming of many Egyptians and his story born on social networks is told in many Arab media.