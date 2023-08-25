The bloc, which includes Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, invited Egypt and five other countries to join it, and Cairo immediately welcomed the offer.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi said shortly after extending the invitation to his country, “I highly value the (BRICS) bloc’s announcement of Egypt’s invitation to join its membership as of January 2024, and we are proud of the confidence of all bloc countries with which we all have close relations, and we look forward to cooperation and coordination with them during the coming period.” As well as with the countries invited to join in order to achieve the objectives of the assembly towards strengthening economic cooperation between us.

Over the past few years, Egypt has suffered from an economic crisis exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic and the Russian war in Ukraine.

The Egyptian pound has lost nearly half its value in 18 months, and annual inflation rose to a record 36.5 percent in July. Lots of borrowing over the past eight years has added to the burden of repaying foreign debt. The dollar scarcity crisis forced Egypt to postpone payments for its wheat imports, according to Reuters.

“The bloc’s targeting of reducing intra-dollar transactions will relieve pressure on foreign exchange in Egypt,” the cabinet said in a statement on Thursday. “In addition, Egypt’s presence as a member state of the BRICS Development Bank will provide opportunities for obtaining soft financing for its development projects.”

Egypt’s Supply Ministry said in April it was discussing with China, India and Russia the use of their currencies to buy commodities, but no agreement had been reached.

Monica Malik of Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank said BRICS membership could eventually help Egypt attract more investment.

“Egypt’s accession is a positive thing for it. It is true that the impact is expected to be limited in the short term, but it may help in strengthening its relations with the major emerging market economies,” she added.

Charles Robertson of FIM Partners said that getting low-cost financing from the New Development Bank would help Egypt and that it made sense to approach China, which is a potential source of huge foreign direct investment in Egyptian industry.

“Egypt has two urgent needs, which are access to foreign direct investment and cheaper debt, and BRICS membership may contribute to achieving both,” Robertson added.

On Thursday, the BRICS group also invited Saudi Arabia, Iran, Ethiopia, Argentina and the UAE to join.

“This bank is a welcome addition to the global financial architecture,” Robertson added.

James Swanston of Capital Economics said the BRICS expansion would likely not have significant economic effects in the near term, but “the potential shift in geopolitics could have longer-term implications for trade and economic growth.”