The head of the Egyptian Foreign Ministry expressed the republic's interest in tourists from Russia

Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry expressed the republic's interest in tourists from Russia. He made this statement during a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov at the sixth session of the Russian-Arab Cooperation Forum, reports RIA News.

In particular, the head of the Egyptian Foreign Ministry hoped for the preservation and continuation of the tourist flow from Russia.

Earlier in December, Russians were offered tours to Egypt for the New Year with flights from Moscow and accommodation in five-star hotels costing less than 150 thousand rubles for two. It is noted that prices for holidays in this country have rapidly collapsed. Back at the end of November, for this price it was possible to book a holiday in the republic only in three-star hotels.