Ahmed Abdel Moneim Gouda, who works in a car painting workshop, told Sky News Arabia that he was living on the second floor of the 5-storey property, with his family consisting of his wife, his eldest daughter Habiba, 15 years old, his son Ziyad, 13 years old, and his youngest daughter, Rodina. 8 years.

He explained that moments before the collapse of the property occurred, his son woke him up as usual for Fajr prayer, but the son told him that while he was sitting on the balcony, he noticed dust falling from the upper balconies with “crackling” sounds, and that he felt that the property would collapse, so the father was only able to gather his family members and leave. Immediately to the street, and as soon as they were ten meters away from the door of the property, the disaster occurred.

He indicated that before leaving the property, he went up to the top floor of it and knocked on the door of his neighbor, Quran teacher Muhammad Abdel Fattah, to wake him up, but he did not wake up, which prompted him to leave quickly before the property collapsed on him..

He noted that while he was descending on the stairs of the property, he was screaming loudly, hoping that any of the residents would wake up and wake up before the collapse, but unfortunately, no one woke up and all the residents of the property died except for one woman who was living on the fifth floor, as she was injured and in critical condition and was taken to the hospital, but her four children They died under the rubble, as well as one of her relatives and her child who were visiting them.

And he went on to say that the property consisted of one apartment on one of the four residential floors other than the ground floor, and that the apartment on the first floor of the property was empty, and it was the one whose owner was carrying out work that caused the property collapse, as confirmed by the authorities, then on the second floor his apartment, then the third apartment. The Quran teacher, then the fourth, the apartment of a woman named Mayada and her children.

He revealed that before Eid al-Adha he quarreled with the owner of the apartment on the first floor when he learned that he was doing actions that would affect the property, but the neighbors reconciled between them after this person promised not to repeat such actions, but it was clear that he did not keep his promise..

Ahmed Abdel Moneim Gouda explained that he and his family are currently with the neighbors in the neighboring properties, and he does not know what he will do yet, as he has not understood the magnitude of the shock so far, and he will mostly rent temporary housing, but he thanks God that he wrote for him and his family to escape from that catastrophe..

It should be noted that the number of victims of the property has risen to 13, while the rescue forces are still searching for at least one missing person under the rubble..

And the governorate announced earlier that the owner of the first floor of the property was arrested for carrying out violating acts without permission from the neighborhood, by demolishing one of the internal load-bearing walls for the purpose of expansion, which affected the building and led to its collapse, according to what the initial inspection indicated..