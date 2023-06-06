The story began with a notification to the Badrashin Police Station of a traffic accident between a car and a motorcycle and the death of the motorcycle driver, so the necessary report was issued and the necessary measures were taken.
The Public Prosecution authorized the burial of the deceased’s body at his place of residence in the village of Tahma in El Ayat.
Then, Al-Ayyat Police Station received another notification of the death of a second person during the burial process of the deceased in the accident. After signing a medical examination, it was authorized to bury him with the first deceased in the same grave.
For his part, Hassan Al-Jabri, an eyewitness from the village of Tahma in Al-Ayat, said in statements to “Sky News Arabia” that:
- The first deceased was named Darwish Abdel Tawab, and he died when his motorcycle collided with a car in the city of Badrashin, near El Ayat.
- The people of the village of Tahma went out to bury the deceased, and with them was his close friend Mahmoud Abdel Aziz, who works as an employee in the preparatory school in the village.
- Abdel Aziz was very sad because of the death of his friend Daroush in an accident, and he himself went down to the grave to prepare it for the burial of his friend, but suddenly he fell unconscious.
- A state of anxiety prevailed and the participants in the funeral were divided, as one group continued to bury Darwish, who died in an accident, and another group went to the hospital to try to treat his friend Abdel Aziz.
- Doctors confirmed that Abdulaziz also died of a heart attack. After completing the procedures, the mourners returned again and buried him next to his friend in the grave that he prepared himself.
- The two friends are known for their good reputation, and therefore a great state of sadness prevailed in the village and the neighboring villages, and hundreds participated in their condolences.
