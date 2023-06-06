The story began with a notification to the Badrashin Police Station of a traffic accident between a car and a motorcycle and the death of the motorcycle driver, so the necessary report was issued and the necessary measures were taken.

The Public Prosecution authorized the burial of the deceased’s body at his place of residence in the village of Tahma in El Ayat.

Then, Al-Ayyat Police Station received another notification of the death of a second person during the burial process of the deceased in the accident. After signing a medical examination, it was authorized to bury him with the first deceased in the same grave.

For his part, Hassan Al-Jabri, an eyewitness from the village of Tahma in Al-Ayat, said in statements to “Sky News Arabia” that: