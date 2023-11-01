Times of Israel: Egypt has deployed dozens of tanks and armored vehicles near the Rafah checkpoint
Egypt has deployed tanks and armored vehicles near the Rafah checkpoint on the border with the Gaza Strip. This was reported by the Times of Israel.
The material states that “dozens of vehicles” are visible near the border. The appearance of heavy military equipment at the checkpoint is associated with Egyptian fears of a possible influx of tens of thousands of refugees.
#Egypt #stationed #dozens #tanks #border #Gaza