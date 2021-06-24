The monetary institution said in a statement issued at its headquarters in Washington that “Egypt responded to the Covid-19 crisis with wise financial and monetary facilitation, which helped mitigate the health and social repercussions of the crisis, while maintaining both economic stability, debt service and investor confidence.”

The fund had announced at the conclusion of a second review of the Egyptian economy on May 25 that it had reached a preliminary agreement with Cairo on disbursing this last tranche of the loan.

In its statement, the Fund pointed out that in light of the dangers that continue to threaten the Egyptian economy, “caused by global uncertainty, high public debt and Egypt’s financing needs, short-term fiscal and monetary policies should continue to support recovery and at the same time maintain macroeconomic stability.” .

The Fund also expressed its conviction that “deepening and expanding structural reforms will be necessary to meet the post-pandemic challenges, and to unleash Egypt’s huge growth potential.”

At the end of June 2020, the International Monetary Fund approved a 12-month aid plan for Egypt with a total value of $5.2 billion (equivalent to $5.4 billion at the time), including $2 billion obtained by Cairo immediately, to help it face the repercussions of the Covid pandemic.

Soon, the fund’s board of directors agreed in December, at the conclusion of a first review of the Egyptian economy, to release $1.6 billion of this loan, after it became clear to it that the Egyptian authorities had dealt properly with the pandemic crisis.