The Ministry of Justice, in coordination with the security services, ordered the evacuation of the German Courts Complex and the Real Estate Registration Office of employees and citizens, and the suspension of work until the seriousness of the threat was ascertained.

A security source told “Sky News Arabia” that, until now, the ongoing combing by the bomb squad has not recorded any foreign objects in the court complex and the surrounding area, and that the combing is carried out at the highest level and on a large scale.

The source who is with the security team at the scene indicated that until this moment, the monitored information indicates that the threat is false, but the security services deal with full precaution with any threat, and it is taken seriously until the matter is fully verified.

He stressed that a security team was formed to find out who hung those posters to arrest him, even if it was proven that the threat was not serious due to the confusion and terror it caused in the hearts of citizens.

He pointed out that the surveillance cameras are being examined in the area and inside the complex to find out who committed the crime, pointing at the same time to the strength and resolution of the security system with terrorism issues and working to preserve the security of society.