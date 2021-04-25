Egypt: freedom of navigation in Bab al-Mandeb is “national security”

Cairo (Union)

Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry reaffirmed Egypt’s position in supporting the legitimate government in Yemen, supporting the unity, independence and territorial integrity of the Yemeni state, and stressing that the security and stability of Yemen is of utmost importance to the Egyptian national security and the security of the Arab region in general.

During his meeting with the Special Envoy of the Secretary-General of the United Nations for Yemen Martin Griffiths today, Shoukry stressed that the security and freedom of navigation in the Bab al-Mandab Strait is of special importance for Egyptian national security, and Shoukry stressed Egypt’s categorical rejection and condemnation of the ongoing Houthi attacks on Saudi territory and Egypt’s support for Riyadh in all The measures it takes to defend its national security, as well as supporting Egypt and welcoming the Saudi initiative to solve the Yemeni crisis.

Shoukry affirmed Egypt’s support for all efforts aimed at reaching a comprehensive political solution to the Yemeni crisis that meets the aspirations of the brotherly Yemeni people in terms of security, stability and development, and ends its protracted humanitarian crisis, in accordance with the main settlement references of the Gulf initiative and its implementation mechanisms, the outcomes of the national dialogue, and the relevant Security Council resolutions, in particular. Resolution 2216.

For his part, Griffiths briefed the Egyptian Foreign Minister on the latest developments in the Yemeni scene and his vision for the future of the situation in Yemen, as well as his current efforts to achieve a ceasefire and resume the political process in order to reach a comprehensive and sustainable settlement of the Yemeni crisis.